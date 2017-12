SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's central bank said it will skip open market operations for the third straight trading day on Tuesday.

On a net basis, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) will drain 50 billion yuan ($7.65 billion) from the money market for the day, equal to the amount of reverse repos due to mature on Tuesday.

The PBOC injected a net 200 billion yuan into the money market last week.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)