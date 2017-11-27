Chipmakers drag stocks after bearish note, U.S. crude falls

By Rodrigo Campos

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Declines in chipmaker shares weighed on stocks across the globe on Monday, while U.S. energy shares fell as crude dropped and the dollar slipped against the yen.

U.S. chipmaker stocks <.SOX> fell 1.3 percent after closing at a record high on Friday. A Morgan Stanley note on global technology downgraded Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor and argued it is time for a pause for chipmakers, which have seen stellar performance this year.

Tech stocks in Europe <.SX8P> fell 0.7 percent.

"The (stock) market is looking at the rest of the world and seeing it's a little bit soft, while the early read on holiday sales has been pretty good," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The Consumer Discretionary sector <.SPLRCD> was among the top boosts to the S&P, lead by Amazon <AMZN.O>, as sales data indicated an upbeat consumer during the first weekend of the U.S. holiday shopping season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 22.79 points, or 0.1 percent, to 23,580.78, the S&P 500 <.SPX> lost 1 point, or 0.04 percent, to 2,601.42 and the Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> dropped 10.64 points, or 0.15 percent, to 6,878.52.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index <.FTEU3> lost 0.43 percent and MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe <.MIWD00000PUS> shed 0.26 percent after six consecutive sessions of gains and a record closing high hit on Friday.

Emerging market stocks lost 0.86 percent. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan <.MIAPJ0000PUS> closed 0.85 percent lower.

Energy stocks fell the most on the S&P 500 <.SPNY>, down 1.0 percent. The slide tracked a 1.9 percent decline in U.S. crude <CLc1> to $57.83 per barrel while Brent <LCOcv1> was last at $63.73, down 0.2 percent on the day.

Prospects of higher U.S. supply from a planned restart of the Keystone crude pipeline and uncertainty about Russia's resolve to join in extending output cuts ahead of this week's OPEC meeting weighed on oil prices.

"It's the OPEC parlor game that we're all playing," said John Kilduff, partner at Again Capital LLC in New York, "The Russians being quiet about their intentions about the OPEC deal is a little unsettling."

The dollar index <.DXY> rose 0.15 percent, with the euro <EUR=> down 0.27 percent to $1.1898.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.41 percent versus the greenback at 111.09 per dollar, the strongest level for the Japanese currency since mid September.

Sterling <GBP=> was last trading at $1.3316, down 0.14 percent on the day.

Treasury yields rose briefly after data showed U.S. new home sales surged to their highest in 10 years and were last little changed on the day.

Benchmark 10-year notes <US10YT=RR> last rose 3/32 in price to yield 2.3312 percent, from 2.34 percent late on Friday.

The gap between U.S. 2-year note and U.S. 10-year note yields <US2US10=TWEB> contracted to 56.30 basis points, the tightest in over a decade. The gap was last at 58.4 basis points.

The 30-year bond <US30YT=RR> last fell 5/32 in price to yield 2.7685 percent, from 2.761 percent late on Friday.

Spot gold <XAU=> added 0.5 percent to $1,294.01 an ounce. U.S. gold futures <GCcv1> gained 0.52 percent to $1,294.00 an ounce.

Copper <CMCU3> lost 1.04 percent to $6,929.00 a tonne.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Additional reporting by Julia Simon in New York and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Susan Thomas)