Disney CEO Bob Iger to extend tenure past 2019: WSJ

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co <DIS.N> Chief Executive Bob Iger will likely extend his tenure past 2019 to facilitate integration of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's <FOXA.O> assets with the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Disney is in the lead to acquire much of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's <FOXA.O> media empire, though rival suitor Comcast Corp <CMCSA.O> remains in contention, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. http://on.wsj.com/2AzJIrp

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)