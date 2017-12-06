Disney CEO likely to extend tenure if Fox deal happens: WSJ

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co <DIS.N> Chief Executive Bob Iger will likely extend his tenure past 2019 to facilitate integration of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc <FOXA.O> assets if a deal is completed, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.

Disney is in the lead to acquire much of Fox's media empire, though rival suitor Comcast Corp <CMCSA.O> remains in contention, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Iger, who is 66, has already postponed his retirement from Disney three times. In March, he said he was committed to leaving the company in July 2019.

"I'm serious this time around," he said at a University of Southern California event at the time.

But Disney has not named a successor to run the world's largest entertainment company, which owns cable channels including ESPN, theme parks and a movie studio.

Iger is well regarded on Wall Street for transforming Disney with the acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel Studios and "Star Wars" producer Lucasfilm.

If a deal with Fox goes through, Disney could gain access to more film and TV characters to add to its collection including animated series "The Simpsons" and the "Avatar" movie franchise.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Meredith Mazzilli)