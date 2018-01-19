Home
 
Fed's Williams says pick of Fed Vice Chair up to Trump

By
Reuters Economy
 Published : January 19, 2018 | Updated : January 19, 2018
Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - San Francisco Federal Reserve President John Williams on Friday did not comment on reports Thursday that he is under consideration by the White House to be the Fed Board's No. 2, succeeding Stanley Fischer who resigned late last year.

"I'm not going to comment on that at all," he told reporters after an event at the Fed's headquarters. "This is a decision the president of the United States makes. I am not going to speculate on what will happen there." Asked if he had met the president, he said, "I'll just leave it at that."

(Reporting by Ann SaphirEditing by Chizu Nomiyama)

 
 
