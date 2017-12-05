Ford to launch 50 new vehicles in China by 2025

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co <F.N> will launch 50 new vehicles in China by 2025, including 15 electrified vehicles, Peter Fleet, head of Ford Asia Pacific, told a news conference on Tuesday.

Ford's sales in China have been weak in recent months, and the company is scrambling to come up with electric cars to comply with China's production and sales quotas for such so-called new energy vehicles, or NEVs.

