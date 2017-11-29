GM says Corvette super car will be priced at $119,995 and above

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - General Motors Co's <GM.N> 755-horsepower Corvette ZR1 super car will have a starting price of $119,995, with a convertible version from $123,995, its global product development chief, Mark Reuss, said on Tuesday.

The Corvette competes with Italian luxury sportscar Ferrari SpA <RACE.MI> in the elite, high-performance sports car segment, and is the opposite end of the automotive spectrum from the electric and self-driving cars GM is expected to highlight at an investor conference on Thursday.

Reuss revealed the price at an event ahead of the LA Auto Show.

(Reporting by Joseph WhiteEditing by Christopher Cushing)