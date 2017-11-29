Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Reuters Business News

GM says Corvette super car will be priced at $119,995 and above

VIEW GALLERY 1 Photos

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - General Motors Co's <GM.N> 755-horsepower Corvette ZR1 super car will have a starting price of $119,995, with a convertible version from $123,995, its global product development chief, Mark Reuss, said on Tuesday.

The Corvette competes with Italian luxury sportscar Ferrari SpA <RACE.MI> in the elite, high-performance sports car segment, and is the opposite end of the automotive spectrum from the electric and self-driving cars GM is expected to highlight at an investor conference on Thursday.

Reuss revealed the price at an event ahead of the LA Auto Show.

(Reporting by Joseph WhiteEditing by Christopher Cushing)

 
By
Reuters Business News
 Published : November 29, 2017 | Updated : November 29, 2017
 
Latest News

 
Trending