Home Depot announces $15 billion buyback program

(Reuters) - Home Depot Inc <HD.N>, the largest U.S. home improvement chain, on Wednesday announced a $15 billion share repurchase plan and set a target to grow annual sales to between $114.7 billion and $119.8 billion by the year ending January 2021.

The company said the new buyback program, for which it did not set a time period, would replace its previous authorization.

It announced a $15 billion share repurchase program in February.

Home Depot said it expected to buy back $8 billion of shares in 2017, ahead of its investor day event later on Wednesday.

