Japan must avoid bilateral trade talks with U.S.: finance minister Taro Aso

 Published : March 28, 2018 | Updated : March 28, 2018

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Thursday the country must "definitely avoid" bilateral trade negotiations with the United States.

"When two countries negotiate, the stronger country gets stronger. That's unnecessary (for Japan) so we've been saying all along that we would definitely avoid" bilateral trade talks with the United States, Aso told parliament.

Aso, who is also deputy prime minister, has been heading Japan's delegation for bilateral economic dialogue with the United States.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

 
 
