TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese household spending rose 1.7 percent in November from a year earlier in price-adjusted real terms, government data showed on Tuesday.

That compared with economists' median forecast for a 0.5 percent increase.

To view the data on the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications:

http://www.stat.go.jp/english/data/kakei/index.htm

