Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Reuters Business News

LVMH's Celine creator Phoebe Philo to leave company: source

By
Reuters Business News
 Published : December 22, 2017 | Updated : December 22, 2017
Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) - Phoebe Philo, artistic director of LVMH's <LVMH.PA> Celine label will leave the high-end ready-to-wear brand in January, the company said on Friday.

"Working for Celine has been an amazing experience for me over the past ten years," Philo said in a statement.

The British designer has decided to take a break, believing that she had accomplished her mission to revamp Celine, and will not join another firm in the immediate future, a source close to the matter had told Reuters earlier.

The source denied rumours she would join Burberry <BRBY.L>.

"Phoebe has written a key chapter in Celine's story for the last ten years. We are very grateful to her for contributing to the great development of this house (Celine)," said LVMH boss Bernard Arnault.

(Reporting by Pascale Denis and Dominique Rodriguez; writing by John Irish, editing by David Evans)

 
 
Latest News

 
Trending