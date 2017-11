(Reuters) - Private equity firm Roark Capital Group's majority-owned Arby's Restaurant Group will buy Buffalo Wild Wings Inc <BWLD.O> in a deal valued at about $2.9 billion.

The $157 per share cash offer represents a premium of 7.2 percent to Monday's close.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)