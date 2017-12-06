Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Reuters Business News

T-Mobile board approves up to $1.5 billion buyback program

By
Reuters Business News
 Published : December 06, 2017 | Updated : December 06, 2017
Reuters

(Reuters) - U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc <TMUS.O> said on Wednesday its board authorized a buyback program for up to $1.5 billion of the company's common stock.

The stock repurchase program would take place through Dec. 31, 2018, the company said.

Chief Financial Officer Braxton Carter said in November that the company would propose a "significant" share buyback that could start in December, signaling the company is confident in its outlook following the collapse of deal talks with Sprint Corp <S.N>.

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

 
 
Latest News

 
Trending