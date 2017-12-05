Home
 
Toll Brothers sees no change in buyer behavior due to tax reform

 Published : December 05, 2017
(Reuters) - U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc <TOL.N> said on Tuesday it had not seen a potential change in buyers' behavior on the back of a looming U.S. tax reform and that it is encouraged by the potential cut in corporate tax rates.

"The issue of tax reform has been looming for months and we haven't seen a change in our buyers' behavior. They continue to buy, sales continue to be strong," Chief Executive Douglas Yearley said on a post earnings call with analysts.

