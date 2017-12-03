Home
 
U.S. equity index futures open higher after Senate passes tax bill

Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures opened higher on Sunday after the U.S. Senate approved a tax overhaul bill early Saturday.

S&P 500 e-minis <EScv1> were up about 0.6 percent, Nasdaq 100 e-minis <NQcv1> were also up about 0.6 percent, and Dow e-minis <1YMcv1> up more than 0.7 percent.

The upward movement came after Saturday's Senate vote, which takes Republicans and President Donald Trump a big step closer to their goal of slashing taxes for businesses.

(Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Mary Milliken)

 
Reuters Business News
 Published : December 03, 2017
 
