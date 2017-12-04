Wall St. set to rally after Senate approves tax bill

(Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes surged at the opening on Monday after the U.S. Senate passed its version of a tax overhaul bill, bringing closer to reality President Donald Trump's promise of cutting corporate taxes to spur growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average <.DJI> rose 230.8 points, or 0.95 percent, to 24,462.39. The S&P 500 <.SPX> gained 18.46 points, or 0.698655 percent, to 2,660.68. The Nasdaq Composite <.IXIC> added 49.14 points, or 0.72 percent, to 6,896.73.

