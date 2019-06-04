All-Pro LB Bowman retires at 31

All-Pro linebacker NaVorro Bowman retired Tuesday in San Francisco at age 31.

Bowman earned four All-Pro selections and three Pro Bowl invitations during seven-plus seasons with the 49ers. Released during the 2017 season, he joined the Oakland Raiders and made 10 starts. He did not play in 2018.

"NaVorro gave his heart and soul to this team for the last eight years, and for that we are all extremely grateful," 49ers general manager John Lynch said in a team press release. "During that time, NaVorro was a key component of one of the best teams in the league, and his passion for the game allowed him to quickly become a favorite of our faithful fans."

San Francisco's third-round pick in 2010 out of Penn State, Bowman registered more than 100 tackles in five of his eight seasons.

After missing the 2014 season with a knee injury, Bowman returned to lead the NFL with 154 tackles in 2015.

Bowman's final numbers included 798 tackles, 14 sacks, five interceptions and six fumble recoveries in 99 games.

He announced his retirement at San Francisco's team headquarters. The 49ers said they were unable to sign Bowman to a ceremonial one-day contract because their roster is currently at capacity and it would have required a transaction.

