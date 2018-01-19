Angry Wozniacki battles past Bertens after tantrum

By Ian Ransom

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Second seed Caroline Wozniacki overcame a late temper tantrum to forge into the fourth round of the Australian Open with a 6-4 6-3 win over Kiki Bertens on Friday.

Serving for the match at 5-3 under the lights of Rod Laver Arena, the former world number one harangued the chair umpire when a line call went against her and pounded her racquet into the blue hardcourt when Bertens saved a second match point.

Bertens, seeded 30th, canceled out a third match point with a ripping return down the line but Wozniacki sealed the fourth with a huge serve that the Dutchwoman could only fire long.

In her previous match, Wozniacki had to save two match points on an epic comeback from 5-1 down in the third set against Croatian Jana Fett, so she was thrilled to avoid another drawn-out battle against Bertens.

"Right now I'm playing with house money," the Dane, a semi-finalist at Melbourne Park in 2011, said in her post-match interview on court.

"Right now I've got nothing to lose ... I got a second chance and I'm going to try to take it and see how far I can go."

Wozniacki will meet Slovakian 19th seed Magdalena Rybarikova for a place in the quarter-finals.

