Astros P Peacock heads to IL with shoulder discomfort

The Houston Astros placed starting right-hander Brad Peacock on the 10-day injured list Friday because of discomfort in his pitching shoulder.

"We decided to put Peacock on the IL to get ahead of this shoulder soreness that he's had and he pitched through," manager A.J. Hinch told reporters. "He could probably continue to give us 100 percent of what he's got but ... we feel with the off days and All-Star break, we can get ahead of this."

Peacock is 6-6 with a 4.13 ERA in 17 appearances (15 starts) this season. He last pitched Thursday, when he gave up six runs and seven hits in three innings in a 10-0 loss to the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates. A start earlier, he struck out 11 in six innings, allowing two runs to the New York Yankees.

Hinch said he expects Peacock to be able to return to the rotation after the All-Star break, when Houston begins a series against the Texas Rangers on July 11.

The Astros called up left-hander Reymin Guduan from Triple-A Round Rock. He has appeared in seven games in relief for Houston this season, with an 11.81 ERA in 5 1/3 innings. Hinch said he was unsure who would start Tuesday in Peacock's turn in the rotation.

--Field Level Media