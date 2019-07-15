ATP roundup: Andreozzi upsets Karlovic at Hall of Fame Open

Argentina's Guido Andreozzi upset sixth-seeded Ivo Karlovic 7-6 (6), 7-6 (7) on Monday in the opening round of the Hall of Fame Open at Newport, R.I.

Karlovic, who won the event in 2016, recorded 19 aces, but Andreozzi prevailed in a match that included no service breaks and only three break points.

Also, Ilya Ivaskha of Belarus beat Australia's Bernard Tomic 6-2, 7-6 (5); Tennys Sandgren defeated Denis Istomin of Uzbekistan 6-4, 5-7, 6-4; Spain's Marcel Granollers rolled to a 6-2, 6-2 win over India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran; and Poland's Kamil Majchrzak beat British wild-card entrant Alastair Gray 6-3, 6-4.

Playa Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene rolled to a 6-3, 6-2 victory over fifth-seeded Marco Cecchinato in the opening round at Umag.

Bedene needed just 80 minutes to oust Cecchinato, the defending champion of the event.

Also, Jannik Sinner of Italy posted a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Portugal's Pedro Sousa, and Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic outlasted Germany's Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (2).

Swedish Open

Roberto Carballes Baena defeated fellow Spaniard Jaume Munar 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the first round at Bastad.

It took Carballes Baena 2 hours, 20 minutes to finish off Munar.

In another first-round match, Sweden's Mikael Ymer rallied for a 4-6, 7-5, 6-0 win over Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

--Field Level Media