ATP roundup: High seeds tumble in Stuttgart

Daniil Medvedev and Nikoloz Basilashvili, the two highest seeds in action on Wednesday, each fell in three sets in the Round of 16 of the MercedesCup in Stuttgart, Germany.

French wild-card Lucas Pouille ousted Medvedev 7-6 (6), 4-6, 6-2 despite a hail of 19 aces from the third-seeded Russian. Pouille survived a set point in the first-set tiebreaker, then was broken in the final game to lose the second set before cruising through the third.

Hungary's Marton Fucsovics rallied past Basilashvili 6-7 (4), 6-2, 7-5 with the help of 12 aces, as the fourth seed from Georgia committed 13 double faults. Fucsovics wasted two set points in the second set and three match points in the third before ultimately clinching both.

Sixth-seeded Canadian Milos Raonic has less trouble, beating France's Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (1) in a match that featured only one break of serve. In the day's other match, Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff cruised past Serbian Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2, 6-2.

Libema Open

Second-seeded Croatian Borna Coric battled back from early struggles for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 victory over American Taylor Fritz in the Round of 16 in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.

Coric was broken in the final game of the first set, but he asserted control from there, converting all three of his break points and staving off the only two he faced. He finished with 14 aces and no double faults.

Meanwhile, third-seeded Australian Alex De Minaur downed Italian Andreas Seppi 7-5, 6-3. Sixth-seeded American Frances Tiafoe was upset by Australian Jordan Thompson 6-3, 6-2.

