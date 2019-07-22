Reuters Sports News

ATP roundup: Two-time Hamburg champ Mayer loses

By Reuters Sports News
Published : July 22, 2019 Updated : July 22, 2019
Argentina's Leonardo Mayer, a two-time champion of the Hamburg European Open, fell 7-6 (8), 6-4 to Germany's Rudolf Molleker on Monday in the opening round of the German event.

Mayer, who won the tournament in 2014 and 2017, squandered two set points in the opening-set tiebreaker. He wound up losing despite producing a 13-4 edge in aces and posting a better first-serve percentage.

Molleker, 18, recorded the match's only service break in the first game of the second set.

The Monday slate also saw two seeded players lose their opening-round matches. Jeremy Chardy rallied past fifth-seeded Benoit Paire 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-3 in a matchup of Frenchmen, and Russia's Andrey Rublev topped eighth-seeded Cristian Garin 6-4, 7-6 (5).

 

Slovakia's Martin Klizan and Hungary's Marton Fucsovics also registered first-round wins.

BB&T Atlanta Open

Great Britain's Cameron Norrie upset seventh-seeded Jordan Thompson of Australia 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-3 in the first round at Atlanta.

Norris served 11 aces but had nine double faults en route to the 2-hour, 29-minute win.

In other first-round action, 19-year-old Aussie Alexei Popyrin got past the United States' Denis Kudla 6-3, 6-4, and American Bradley Klahn defeated Romania's Marius Copil 7-6 (3), 7-5.

J. Safra Sarasin Swiss Open Gstaad

Two seeded Spanish players produced three-set victories in the opening round at Gstaad.

No. 6 Roberto Carballes Baena rallied to beat Italy's Paolo Lorenzi 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-2, and No. 7 Pablo Andujar topped Austrian qualifier Denis Novak 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Germany's Cedrik-Marcel Stebe upset eighth-seeded Corentin Moutet of France 6-4, 6-4. Other first-round winners were the Czech Republic's Jiri Vesely and two Italians, Thomas Fabbiano and Stefano Travaglia.

--Field Level Media

Reuters Sports
