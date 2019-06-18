Attorney: Deputy considering lawsuit against Raptors' Ujiri

A sheriff's deputy sustained serious injuries and is considering a lawsuit against Masai Ujiri after an altercation with the Toronto Raptors president following Thursday's title-clinching victory in Oakland, the deputy's attorney said.

David Mastagni, the deputy's attorney, told Bay Area CBS affiliate KPIX late Monday that his client has a "serious concussion" and a "serious jaw injury" after an "unprovoked, significant hit to the jaw" caused by Ujiri.

"No options are being ruled out as to how to rectify the situation," Mastagni added.

The altercation occurred when Ujiri was trying to get on the court after the Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors in Game 6 to win the NBA championship. Sheriff's officials said Friday that Ujiri did not show the proper credential and then shoved the deputy, who pushed back, drawing another shove from Ujiri that struck the deputy in the face.

In a video posted on social media of the end of the incident, Ujiri and the deputy are seen yelling at each other while being separated, and Raptors guard Kyle Lowry is then shown pulling Ujiri onto the court.

The sheriff's department is pursuing potential charges against Ujiri of misdemeanor battery of an officer.

The deputy, who has not been identified, is a 20-year veteran of the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, his attorney said.

--Field Level Media