Reuters Sports News

Blue Jackets sign LW Hannikainen to one-year contract

By Reuters Sports News
Published : June 17, 2019
Reuters

The Columbus Blue Jackets re-signed left wing Markus Hannikainen to a one-year contract for the 2019-20 season.

The Athletic reported the deal is worth $750,000.

Hannikainen, 26, recorded seven points (four goals, three assists) in 44 games with the Blue Jackets in 2018-19. He set career highs in goals, points and games played.

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

The Blue Jackets signed Hannikainen, a native of Finland, in April 2015. He played four years before that in Liiga, Finland's top professional league.

 

--Field Level Media

Related Articles
Tags:
Reuters Sports
Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries