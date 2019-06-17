Blue Jackets sign LW Hannikainen to one-year contract

The Columbus Blue Jackets re-signed left wing Markus Hannikainen to a one-year contract for the 2019-20 season.
The Athletic reported the deal is worth $750,000.
Hannikainen, 26, recorded seven points (four goals, three assists) in 44 games with the Blue Jackets in 2018-19. He set career highs in goals, points and games played.
Recommended Slideshows
- PHOTOS: Blues dump Bruins to win Stanley Cup after agonizing 52-year wait40 Pictures
- PHOTOS: This Pakistani waiter looks just like Peter Dinklage8 Pictures
The Blue Jackets signed Hannikainen, a native of Finland, in April 2015. He played four years before that in Liiga, Finland's top professional league.
--Field Level Media