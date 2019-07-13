Reuters Sports News

Bottas pips Hamilton to British GP pole

By Reuters Sports News
Published : July 13, 2019
Reuters

SILVERSTONE, England (Reuters) - Valtteri Bottas won a battle of Mercedes team mates to deny Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton a fifth successive British Grand Prix pole position on Saturday.

The Finn was a mere 0.006 of a second quicker than the home favourite as champions Mercedes locked out the front row on a cloudy afternoon at Silverstone.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will share the second row with Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

 
