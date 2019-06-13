Reuters Sports News

Brazil's Marta becomes first player to score at five World Cups

By Reuters Sports News
Published : June 13, 2019
  • 1/2
    1/2
    Reuters
  • 2/2
    2/2
    Reuters
    • Back to top

MONTPELLIER, France (Reuters) - Brazil's Marta became the first player to score at five different soccer World Cups when she put her team 1-0 ahead in their Group C game against Australia in the women's tournament on Thursday.

The 33-year-old netted a record-extending 16th World Cup goal from the penalty spot after having already scored at the 2003, 2007, 2011 and 2015 tournaments.

(Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

Related Articles

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries
Tags:
Reuters Sports
Loading...
Latest From ...
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro

 

Latest News
Loading...

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries