Browns RB Johnson will report, still wants trade

Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson plans to report to training camp but his position on a trade remains.

Johnson wants out of Cleveland, but he's found little sympathy around the Berea, Ohio, facility after sitting out offseason workouts. Quarterback Baker Mayfield called Johnson's issues "self inflicted" and head coach Freddie Kitchens shook off questions about trading the backup to Nick Chubb.

"He wants to be traded. I want to win the lottery. It doesn't matter," Kitchens said. "He's under contract. He's a Cleveland Brown. He's going to be used to the best of his ability in what benefits the team."

General manager John Dorsey doubled down on previous comments that Chubb will be the starter in 2019 for the Browns, who also signed former Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt in February. Hunt must serve a suspension connected to a video showing him shove and kick a woman last year while he was a member of the Chiefs.

"I understand the nature of the business. I understand John Dorsey's job is to do what's best for the team and the organization. If that's getting rid of me for a bigger piece and a better piece, then I'm OK with it," Johnson said. "Like I said before, my trade request was to meet them at a middle ground."

The New York Jets, Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles reportedly have expressed interest in the 25-year-old Johnson, Cleveland's third-round pick in 2015.

In four seasons in Cleveland, Johnson has 3.456 yards from scrimmage along with eight receiving and five rushing touchdowns.

