Bruins D Chara's status uncertain for Game 5

Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara's status for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final remains uncertain after the 42-year-old captain was bloodied by a puck to the face in Monday's 4-2 loss in St. Louis.

"Nothing new," Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Tuesday morning before the team returned to Boston. "Obviously he's got to get back to Boston and get looked at a little closer and we'll go from there."

Chara was injured by the deflected puck early in the second period and did not return to the ice. He did rejoin the bench in the third period, lending support to his teammates while wearing a full shield on his helmet and despite being "very uncomfortable," according to Cassidy.

"He's an absolute warrior," Bruins forward Brad Marchand told NHL.com. "I think if it wasn't for the doctor, he would have played in that game. He's that kind of guy. You're gonna have to kill him to keep him off. He's an absolute leader."

The best-of-seven championship series is tied at 2-2 heading into Game 5 on Thursday night in Boston.

In addition to being the Bruins' best penalty killer, Chara has contributed one goal and four assists in 20 games this postseason.

Chara missed 20 games during the regular season with a knee injury, so the team has experience playing without its 6-foot-9 captain.

"We know we can win with guys out of the lineup, it's just the magnitude of the time of the year," Cassidy said. "This matchup is not good with Zee out, let's face it. They're a big, heavy team so you lose that element. Zee's great on the penalty kill. ... He's a shutdown defender. He forces guys to really go outside and not get inside."

