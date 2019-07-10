Bruins sign Heinen to two-year deal

Forward Danton Heinen is staying with the Boston Bruins after signing a two-year contract on Tuesday.

The sides had been scheduled to meet for arbitration in August before coming to terms on the deal, which pays $2.8 million annually.

Heinen, 24, was a fourth-round pick by the Bruins in 2014. He has 27 goals and 54 assists in 162 career games.

He also had two goals and six assists in 24 playoff games last season for the Stanley Cup finalists.

