Canada's MacNeil stuns Sjostrom in women's 100 butterfly

Published : July 22, 2019 Updated : July 22, 2019
GWANGJU, South Korea (Reuters) - Canada's Margaret MacNeil won the women's 100 meters butterfly world crown in Gwangju on Monday to deny Sarah Sjostrom a fifth title in the event.

The Swede was on world record course at the halfway point but was overhauled by MacNeil, who touched home in 55.83 ahead of Sjostrom (56.22) and Australia's Emma McKeon (56.61)

(Reporting by Peter Rutherford; Additional reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

