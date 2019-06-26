Reuters Sports News

Canadiens re-sign D Reilly to two-year, $3 million deal

Published : June 26, 2019
The Montreal Canadiens re-signed defenseman Mike Reilly to a two-year, $3 million contract through the 2020-21 season on Wednesday.

Reilly, 25, had three goals and eight assists in 57 games with the Canadiens in 2018-19.

In 160 career NHL games with the Minnesota Wild (2015-18) and Montreal, the Chicago native has seven goals and 30 assists.

He originally was selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the fourth round of the 2011 draft.

 

--Field Level Media

