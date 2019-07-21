Cards call up Ravelo, Webb; Leone, Helsley sent down

The St. Louis Cardinals made a bevy of moves on Sunday, which included recalling infielder Rangel Ravelo and left-hander Tyler Webb from Triple-A Memphis.

In corresponding moves, the team optioned right-handers Ryan Helsley and Dominic Leone to Memphis.

Ravelo, who made the Triple-A All-Star team, is hitting .313 with nine home runs and 43 RBIs in 77 games with Memphis this season. It's the third call-up this season for Ravelo, 27, who played in more than 800 minor league games before making his MLB debut in June. With the Cardinals, he's had one hit in eight at-bats

Webb, 29, has appeared in 36 games for the Cardinals this season, posting a 4.45 ERA in 30 1/3 innings of work.

Helsley, 25, made one appearance in his most recent call-up, pitching two scoreless innings Saturday night in a 3-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. Helsley, who made his MLB debut in April, has pitched 12 1/3 innings over eight games and has a 2.92 ERA and 13 strikeouts.

Leone, 27, has appeared in 28 games for the Cardinals, posting a 7.14 ERA over 29 innings.

