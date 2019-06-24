Reuters Sports News

Cavani pounces against Chile to give Uruguay top spot

By Reuters Sports News
Published : June 24, 2019
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - A late header from Edinson Cavani gave Uruguay a 1-0 win over Copa America holders Chile on Monday which saw them snatch top spot in Group C at their opponents' expense and set up a quarter-final meeting with Peru.

The striker glanced a cross from Jonathan Rodriguez into the net in the 82nd minute to break the deadlock in a finely balanced game played with a fierce competitive edge even though both teams had already sealed their place in the last eight.

Uruguay finished top of Group C with seven points, with Chile coming second on six and having to settle for a more challenging last-eight fixture with Colombia, who are the only side to have won all their three games in the tournament.

Japan came third with two points after drawing 1-1 with Ecuador, a result which condemned both sides and saw Paraguay of Group B sneak into the quarter-finals as the second-best ranked side to finish third despite only picking up two points.

 

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Ian Ransom)

