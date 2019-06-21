Costa Rica beat Bermuda to advance to Gold Cup quarter-finals

(Reuters) - Goals from Mayron George and Elias Aguilar helped Costa Rica to a 2-1 victory over Bermuda in Texas on Thursday that also earned them a place in the quarter-finals of the Gold Cup with a match to spare.

Haiti, who earlier beat Nicaragua 2-0, also qualified for the quarter-finals with Costa Rica's victory. Both sides have won two games and meet in New Jersey in their final Group B match on Monday.

George opened the scoring for Los Ticos in the 30th minute when he pounced on a shot parried away by Bermuda goalkeeper Dale Eve and fired in from close range.

Aguilar doubled the lead in the 54th minute when the Bermuda defence failed to pick him up when he got the ball inside the box and he skipped in a shot from distance.

Nahki Wells converted a 59th-minute penalty for Gold Cup debutants Bermuda, who had some decent second half opportunities but were unable to find an equaliser in the hot and humid conditions in Frisco.

Bermuda finish their campaign against Nicaragua, also in New Jersey on Monday.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)