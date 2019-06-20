Cubs call up pitching prospect Alzolay

The Chicago Cubs called up highly touted pitching prospect Adbert Alzolay and the right-hander is expected to make his major league debut Thursday against the visiting New York Mets.

With starter Kyle Hendricks on the injured list because of a right shoulder impingement, Tyler Chatwood will get the start Thursday. But since Chatwood has not started a game since April 21, his day figures to be on the shorter side.

Alzolay, 24, is expected to pick up some innings Thursday. To open a roster spot, left-hander Tim Collins was designated for assignment.

Alzolay was 2-1 with a 3.09 ERA in six starts at Triple-A Iowa. He got off to a late start to the season as he recovered from a lat injury. Over his last five starts with Iowa, he has a 1.93 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 28 innings.

"Right now he's pitching extremely well," Cubs president Theo Epstein said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. "His curveball's been as good as I've ever seen it in the last four or five starts. He's getting a ton of swings and misses with it. He's pitching really well, up in the zone with his fastball, and his changeup has really come on, too. ... He's pitching with great rhythm and a lot of confidence."

--Field Level Media