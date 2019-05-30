Cycling: Cima pips peloton to win Giro stage 18

SANTA MARIA DI SALA, Italy (Reuters) - Italian Damiano Cima just held off the peloton to win the 18th stage of the Giro d'Italia, a 222-km ride from Valdaora on Thursday.

Germany's Pascal Ackermann was second and Italian Simone Consonni came home third.

Ecuador's Richard Carapaz retained the overall leader's pink jersey.

Cima was one of three breakaway riders and he gave a final push as the main bunch came breathing down his neck, holding off German champion Ackermann for the win.

Friday's 19th stage is a 151-km hilly ride from Treviso to San Martino Di Castrozza.

