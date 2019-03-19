Reuters Sports News

Cycling: Team Sky confirms Ineos as new owner from May

By Reuters Sports News
Published : March 19, 2019
Reuters

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's hugely successful Team Sky has been bought out by chemicals giant Ineos and will change its to Team Ineos from May this year, the cycling team confirmed on Tuesday.

Ineos is owned by Britain's richest man Jim Ratcliffe.

Broadcaster Sky said last December that it would end its involvement with the team that has won six Tour de France's since it was founded by Dave Brailsford in 2010.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

 
