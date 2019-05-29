Reuters Sports News

Czech Safarova retires from the sport

By Reuters Sports News
Published : May 29, 2019 Updated : May 29, 2019

PARIS (Reuters) - Czech Lucie Safarova, the 2015 French Open runner-up, said she retired from tennis on Wednesday.

Safarova, 32, played her last match in the doubles in Paris with Dominika Cibulkova, the pair losing to Sofia Kenin and Andrea Petkovic 6-4 6-0 in the opening round.

Safarova reached a career high of world number five in the singles rankings in 2015.

She also won the women's doubles' title at Roland Garros in 2015 and 2017.

 

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond)

