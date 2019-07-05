D-backs place Peralta (shoulder) on 10-day IL

The Arizona Diamondbacks placed outfielder David Peralta on the 10-day injured list Friday due to AC joint inflammation in his right shoulder.

Peralta left Arizona's Wednesday game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning after he experienced shoulder pain while hitting a fly ball.

The 31-year-old has already spent time on the 10-day IL with a shoulder injury this season, from May 24-June 2.

A 2018 Silver Slugger winner, Peralta is hitting .287 with nine home runs and team-high 24 doubles in 73 games.

In Peralta's place, middle infielder Domingo Leyba was called up from Triple-A. Leyba is hitting .304 with 15 home runs for Reno. He made his major league debut last month, going 1-for-4 in four games.

--Field Level Media