De Colo expresses interest in returning to NBA

Nando De Colo, who last played in the NBA during the 2013-14 season, is looking to make a return after spending the last five seasons in the EuroLeague with CSKA Moscow, ESPN reported.

The 6-foot-5 guard played for the San Antonio Spurs during the 2012-13 season before splitting the 2013-14 season with the Spurs and Toronto Raptors following a Feb. 20, 2014 trade. He was drafted in the second round by the Spurs in 2009.

The Frenchman, who turns 32 on Sunday, averaged 3.8 points and 1.7 assists over 119 NBA games, with 11.9 minutes per game. He thrived in the EuroLeague, however, winning two championships with CSKA Moscow.

De Colo averaged 14.7 points and 3.4 assists this past season and could draw plenty of interest from NBA teams because of his 45-percent shooting from 3-point range.

The Raptors still hold his NBA rights. If they extend him a qualifying offer, they would be able to match any restricted free agent offer from another NBA team.

