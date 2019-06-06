Defending champion Halep knocked out of French Open

PARIS (Reuters) - Defending champion Simona Halep was knocked out of the French Open 6-2 6-4 by 17-year-old American Amanda Anisimova in a quarter-final shock on Thursday.

The third seed from Romania had been looking to become the first woman to retain her title at Roland Garros since Belgian Justine Henin won three times in a row from 2005-07.

The unseeded Anisimova, the first player born in the 2000s to reach the last eight at a Grand Slam, can become the first teenager to lift the trophy here since Iva Majoli of Croatia prevailed in 1997.

She next faces Australian eighth seed Ashleigh Barty.

"This is honestly more than I could ever have asked for," the teenager said on court at the finish. "That was one of the best matches I have ever played."

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ossian Shine)