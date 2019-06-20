Reuters Sports News

Deflections give Haiti 2-0 win over Nicaragua

By Reuters Sports News
Published : June 20, 2019
(Reuters) - Haiti were the fortuitous beneficiaries of two deflected first half goals then produced a solid second half defensive effort to beat Nicaragua 2-0 at the Gold Cup in Texas on Thursday.

Despite Nicaragua controlling possession for most of the game, Haiti got on the board in the 22nd minute when Steeven Saba's long-range shot deflected off a defender past Nicaraguan goalkeeper Henry Maradiaga.

Haiti doubled the advantage 12 minutes later when Nicaraguan defender Manuel Rosas deflected the ball into his own net for an own goal on a scorching hot day in Frisco.

The Haitians are unbeaten in Group B. Second-placed Costa Rica face Bermuda later on Thursday.

 

Haiti and Costa Rica meet in New Jersey on Monday.

(Reporting by Rory Carroll; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

