Denver Broncos owner Bowlen dies after Alzheimer's struggle

(Reuters) - Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen died after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease, his family and team said on Friday.

Bowlen, 75, passed on Thursday night peacefully at home, surrounded by relatives, his family said in a statement. Bowlen bought the Broncos in 1984 and helped guide the team to seven Super Bowl matches in 30 years at the helm.

He stepped down from the team's day-to-day operations in 2014 because of his ailment.

(Reporting by Rich McKay in Atlanta; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)