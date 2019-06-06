Derby County's Holmes in 23-man United States Gold Cup squad

(Reuters) - Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes has been named in the United States' 23-man squad for this month's Gold Cup, a day after making his international debut.

Holmes, a dual U.S. and British citizen, came on as a substitute during a 1-0 friendly defeat to Jamaica on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old plays his club soccer for Frank Lampard's English second-tier Championship team Derby County, who failed to reach the Premier League when they lost to Aston Villa in the playoff final last month.

Holmes is one of seven players in the Gold Cup squad who play their club soccer in Europe.

The other 16 compete in Major League Soccer in North America.

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic will make his Gold Cup debut as part of the U.S. team defending the title they won two years ago.

The 16 teams from the CONCACAF region competing in the competition had to name their 23-man squads by midnight on Wednesday.

"We've had a chance to look at the player pool for the last six months and we feel great about the group that will take on the task of trying to win the Gold Cup," said U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter.

"This is only the start of the journey. Our ambition is to progress as a team throughout the tournament and put ourselves in a position to be playing July 7 in Chicago."

The U.S. play their first game against Guyana in St. Paul, Minnesota on June 18.

United States squad, with club team in brackets:

GOALKEEPERS: Sean Johnson (New York City FC), Tyler Miller (LAFC), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew)

DEFENDERS: Tyler Adams (Leipzig), Omar Gonzalez (Toronto FC), Nick Lima (San Jose Earthquakes), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Daniel Lovitz (Montreal Impact), Matt Miazga (Chelsea), Tim Ream (Fulham), Walker Zimmerman (LAFC)

MIDFIELDERS: Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Duane Holmes (Derby County), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Christian Pulisic(Chelsea), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew)

FORWARDS: Jozy Altidore (Toronto FC), Paul Arriola (D.C. United), Tyler Boyd (Vitória Guimãres), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders), Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC)

