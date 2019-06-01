Djokovic saunters into French Open fourth round

-
1/91/9Reuters
-
2/92/9Reuters
-
3/93/9Reuters
-
4/94/9Reuters
-
5/95/9Reuters
-
6/96/9Reuters
-
7/97/9Reuters
-
8/98/9Reuters
-
9/99/9Reuters
PARIS (Reuters) - Top seed Novak Djokovic barely broke sweat as he coasted through the French Open third round 6-3 6-3 6-2 against Italian qualifier Salvatore Caruso.
Djokovic has never lost a Grand Slam match to a player ranked as low as Caruso, and never showed any sign of doing so on Saturday, breezing to a two match-point advantage in little over two hours. He only needed one of those to put Caruso, ranked 147 in the world, out his misery.
The Serbian is yet to drop a set in the tournament and has rarely had such an easy run into the fourth round at Roland Garros. He will face either Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff or 13th seed Borna Coric of Croatia next.
Recommended Slideshows
- PHOTOS: Celebrities attend 'Avengers: Endgame' premiere in Los Angeles29 Pictures
- PHOTOS: This Pakistani waiter looks just like Peter Dinklage8 Pictures
"The conditions were very hot today, different to the days before and so tough physically," Djokovic said after the game, under a blazing sun on the Philippe Chatrier court.
"I'm feeling motivated, I'm feeling at home."
Djokovic is bidding to win his 16th Grand Slam title.
(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Hugh Lawson)