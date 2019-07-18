Dodgers recall LHP Ferguson, option RHP Sadler

The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled left-hander Caleb Ferguson prior to Thursday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies, while right-hander Casey Sadler was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

It will be the third stint with the Dodgers this season for Ferguson, 23, who is 0-1 with a 5.48 ERA in 22 major league games this year. He did not allow a run in 11 appearances and 13 1/3 innings at Oklahoma City.

In his second major league season, Ferguson is 7-3 with a 4.13 ERA with the Dodgers over 51 appearances (four starts).

Sadler, 29, was acquired by the Dodgers in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on July 3 and added to the major league roster Monday. He made two appearances against the Phillies this week, allowing one run in 2 2/3 innings. He has a 2.05 ERA in 11 relief appearances with the Rays and Dodgers this season.

