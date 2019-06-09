Reuters Sports News

Esport: Frenchman 'RvP' wins Roland Garros eSeries

Published : June 09, 2019

PARIS (Reuters) - Marvin 'RvP' Nonone won the Roland Garros eSeries by defeating fellow Frenchman Thibaut Karmaly in the final on Sunday.

Nonone prevailed on Court One, hours before Rafael Nadal beat Dominic Thiem on Court Philippe Chatrier to claim the French Open title.

Karmaly had beaten defending champion Carlos Che of Spain to reach the Grand Final.

"I'm a big tennis fan but I can't play because of injuries and I'm very proud of my victory today,' said 'RvP'.

 

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)

