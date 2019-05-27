Reuters Sports News

FIFA confirms life ban for Brazil's Del Nero

By Reuters Sports News
Published : May 27, 2019 Updated : May 27, 2019
Reuters

ZURICH (Reuters) - FIFA's appeal committee has rejected an appeal by former Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) president Marco Polo Del Nero against his life ban from the sport, the global soccer body said on Monday.

FIFA said in a statement that Del Nero had violated ethics rules on bribery, offering and accepting gifts, loyalty, conflict of interest and general rules of conduct. The appeal committee also confirmed a fine of 1 million Swiss francs for Del Nero, who has denied wrongdoing.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

