Former champion Muguruza dumped out in Wimbledon first round

LONDON (Reuters) - Garbine Muguruza, Wimbledon champion in 2017, was knocked out in the first round on Tuesday, losing 6-4 6-4 to Beatriz Haddad Maia.

The world number 27 was dumped out by the 23-year-old Brazilian, who has never won a career singles title and is ranked 121 in the world.

The defeat added to a barren spell at the majors for the 25-year-old Muguruza, who has not been past the fourth round in any of the last five Grand Slams.

The defeat also continued a patchy season for the 25-year-old Spaniard who has been past the quarter-final at only one tournament, when she won in Monterrey in April.

(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Alison Williams)