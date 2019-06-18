Reuters Sports News

Former UEFA chief Platini questioned in Qatar World Cup probe: judicial source

By Reuters Sports News
Published : June 18, 2019
PARIS (Reuters) - Michel Platini, the former head of European football association UEFA, was detained and questioned by French police on Tuesday over the awarding of the World Cup to Qatar, a French judicial source confirmed to Reuters.

The detention and questioning of the former French soccer star was first reported by French investigative website Mediapart and Le Monde newspaper.

Prosecutors are investigation suspected corruption and bribery in the process of awarding the 2022 World Cup to Gulf emirate of Qatar.

(Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry, Inti Landauro and Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Luke Baker)

 
